At the Lincoln September 7, 2023 at 9:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnrollment in Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club Ending SoonLincoln Theater Launches Classic Film ClubAt the LincolnStill Time to Enroll in Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film ClubAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!