At the Lincoln October 26, 2023 at 11:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBrown-Bag Discussion of ‘Green Book’ on Jan. 29Free ‘Selma’ Screening in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. DayMLK Jr. Day EventsConversation About Orwell’s Cautionary ‘1984’At the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!