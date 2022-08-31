Author Kathleen Stone Chats with Champions Submitted article August 31, 2022 at 9:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Enchanted April’ Opens April 26 at SkidomphaRiver Company Auditions on March 1 and 2Climate Change Films Showing at Skidompha Feb. 8Poets Elizabeth Garber and Baron Wormser to Read at SkidomphaJefferson Writer Explores Saudi Women’s Culture at Next Chats Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!