Author Traces Ancestor’s Civil War Experience February 22, 2023 at 12:21 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorld War II Battlefields Expert at Skidompha ChatsMaine Author to Speak About Civil War NovelsAuthor Kathleen Stone Chats with ChampionsSkidompha Library to Host Community Read in MarchBremen Bids Farewell to Popular Librarian Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!