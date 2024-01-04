Author Visit at Bremen Library on Jan. 11 January 4, 2024 at 10:09 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Library Hosts Local Author for Book TalkAuthor Talks at Maine Jung CenterAuthors Reading EventChats with Champions Presents Kay Tobler Liss Dec. 7Skidompha Announces Next Chats with Champions Guest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!