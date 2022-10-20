Authors Reading Event Submitted article October 20, 2022 at 3:49 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Author to Discuss Debut NovelJefferson Author to Read in BrunswickJefferson Writer Explores Saudi Women’s Culture at Next Chats Event‘Caravan of Brides’ Book LaunchLocal Author Speaks on Lives of Saudi Arabian Women Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!