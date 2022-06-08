Béjart’s Ninth Symphony Comes to Lincoln Theater Submitted article June 8, 2022 at 3:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesViolist Murdock Featured In Bees in Your Bonnet SeriesLincoln County ArtsbeatWaldo Theatre’s First Live Concert: Lydia LuceWorld-Class Musicians at Salt Bay ChamberfestMidcoast Symphony Orchestra Holds Open Rehearsal Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!