Benefit Concert at New Harbor United Methodist July 28 July 26, 2023 at 4:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJulia Lane to Play the Little Brown ChurchCastlebay Benefit ConcertCeltic & Maritimes Folk Concert July 12Castlebay Traces Traditions from the Old World to the NewFriends of Colonial Pemaquid to Host Labor Day Castlebay Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!