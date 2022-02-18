Book Launch Party at Sheepscot General February 18, 2022 at 11:13 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWildflower Hike at Hidden Valley Nature CenterSkidompha Announces Next Chats with Champions GuestLong-Distance Backpacker to Speak in BremenArtwork at Miles’ Hall GalleryPWA Party to Preserve Coming Up Aug. 10 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!