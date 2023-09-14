Book Talk at Whitefield Library Sept. 30 September 14, 2023 at 10:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAuthor Lynne Olson to Speak at Skidompha Library on July 23Dorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLincoln County ArtsbeatOnline Chat with Author Lily KingWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!