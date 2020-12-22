Boothbay Resident Joins Maine State Music Theatre Board December 22, 2020 at 8:49 am Maine State Music TheatreYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine’s Bicentennial Food Podcast LaunchesWorld Premiere of ‘Mumbai to Maine’ at Harbor Theater‘Mumbai to Maine,’ Dana Moos Culinary Trendsetters at Maine Trade ExpoThrifty Good Food‘Raising the Roof’ Theater Benefit at Tops’l Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!