Boothbay Y-Arts Cast Wins Award At International Theater Festival January 25, 2024 at 8:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesY-Arts Students Win Award at Junior Theater Festival AtlantaLA Juniors Perform in Award-Winning “Seussical Jr.” at FestivalLocal Theater Students Win National Award in AtlantaGordon Bok to Perform at Lincoln TheaterArea Students Win National Awards at Theater Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!