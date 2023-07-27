Brandwein at Boothbay Region Art Foundation Through Aug. 27 July 27, 2023 at 10:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBrandwein at Boothbay Region Art FoundationMarcia Brandwein at Boothbay Regional Art FoundationArtwork at Bristol LibraryMarcia Brandwein Artwork at Two Local VenuesArt Exhibition at Bristol Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!