Bremen Library Art Opening July 6 June 29, 2023 at 11:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonArt Opening at the Bremen LibraryArt Opening at the Bremen LibraryPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionAnimal Photography Slideshow Presentation Oct. 24 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!