California-Based Film Cast to Host Show at Lincoln Theater Oct. 23 Submitted article October 11, 2022 at 1:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHearts Ever Young Packs Lincoln TheaterHearts Ever Young Troupe Offers ComedyLincoln Theater Announces New Classic Film Club SeasonEnrollment Open for Third Season of Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film ClubThis Week at The Harbor Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!