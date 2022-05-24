Call for Artists at River Arts Submitted article May 24, 2022 at 4:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCall for ‘Wild Things’ at River ArtsRiver Arts Call to ArtistsPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionGala Opening of the ‘Members’ Show’ at River ArtsCall for Abstract Art Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!