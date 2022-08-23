Call for Artists for Art in Maine Submitted article August 23, 2022 at 3:35 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Region Art Foundation ARTinME Now Open for EntriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionArt Foundation Issues Call for ARTinME ArtistsCritically Acclaimed Exhibit Closes July 17River Arts Call to Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!