Call for Artists for ‘The Boat Show’ July 13, 2021 at 9:31 am Kefauver Studio & GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKefauver Studio & Gallery Calls Artists for ‘Boat Show’Kefauver Studio & Gallery Calls Artists for ‘Boat Show’Call for Entries for ‘Boat Show’ Art ShowCall for Artists for ‘Small Works’ Art ExhibitionKefauver Call to Artists for ‘Monhegan Days’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!