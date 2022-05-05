‘Call from the Sea’ by Jean Kigel at Craignair Gallery May 5, 2022 at 1:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonOpen Show Opens Sept. 20 at River Arts‘Small Works’ Opening Reception is Nov. 30River Arts Call to Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!