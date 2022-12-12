Call to Artists for ‘Passages’ at River Arts Submitted article December 12, 2022 at 9:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCall for River Arts’ ‘Wild Things’Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionRiver Arts Call to Artists‘Summertime’ Opens at River ArtsRiver Arts Call to Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!