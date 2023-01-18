Castlebay presents the Music of Robert Burns Submitted article January 18, 2023 at 9:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCastlebay Traces Traditions from the Old World to the NewYuletide Concert at St. Andrew’sCastlebay Benefit ConcertCastlebay to Perform in Round PondTapestry Singers, Bagpiper at St. Patrick’s Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!