Castlebay Traces Traditions from the Old World to the New August 13, 2021 at 9:46 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCastlebay to Present Bygone Maine Ballads at LCHA SeriesFiddle Concert at Little Brown ChurchFriends of Colonial Pemaquid to Host Labor Day Castlebay ConcertCastlebay to Give Sept. 2 Labor Day ConcertCastlebay in Concert on Labor Day Weekend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!