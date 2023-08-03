Cellist to Perform at Rutherford Library Aug. 9 August 3, 2023 at 9:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChamber Concerts Return to Damariscotta in AugustGuitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan Plays in Newcastle Aug. 3Violist Murdock Featured In Bees in Your Bonnet SeriesWorld-Class Musicians at Salt Bay ChamberfestDaPonte String Quartet to Welcome Happy Hour Guest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!