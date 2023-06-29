Celtic & Maritimes Folk Concert July 12 June 29, 2023 at 9:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCastlebay Benefit ConcertCastlebay to Perform in Round PondFriends of Colonial Pemaquid to Host Labor Day Castlebay ConcertCastlebay in Concert on Labor Day WeekendCastlebay to Give Sept. 2 Labor Day Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!