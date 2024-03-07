Choir! Choir! Choir! Tickets On Sale Now At The Waldo March 7, 2024 at 9:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChoir! Choir! Choir! on Sale Now at The WaldoLanghorne Slim and John Craigie play The Waldo April 25‘Broadway at The Waldo’ Reunites Local Talents July 10Review: Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group Let Their Hair Down in Benefit for WaldoHoliday Jazz Benefit for Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!