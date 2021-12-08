Christmas Concert with The Hyssongs December 8, 2021 at 10:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHyssongs in Concert in WaldoboroChristmas Concert with The HyssongsConcert and Potluck Supper in WaldoboroHyssongs to Perform in DamariscottaHyssongs Christmas Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!