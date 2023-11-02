Classic Film Series to Feature ‘The Searchers’ Nov. 9 and 11 November 2, 2023 at 9:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor Theater Shows Classic Irish Comedy on March 14Lincoln Theater Launches Classic Film ClubAt the LincolnHarbor Theater’s Classic Film Series Starts Oct. 17‘The African Queen’ Opens Harbor Theater Classic Movie Series Oct. 12 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!