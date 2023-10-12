CLC YMCA Features Abstract Artist October 12, 2023 at 10:20 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDenise Rankin Art Show Coming to CLC YPatty Pendergast Art Exhibit Opens at the CLC YMCAWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperArtist of the Month at Waldoboro Public LibraryRiver Arts Hosts ‘Faces and Figures’ Opening Reception Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!