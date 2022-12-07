Community Christmas Concert Dec. 16 December 7, 2022 at 3:58 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHyssongs Christmas ConcertHyssongs Concert this SaturdayChristmas Concert with the Hyssongs Dec. 18Christmas Concert with The HyssongsChristmas Concert with The Hyssongs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!