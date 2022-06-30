Concert Series Continues July 3 Submitted article June 30, 2022 at 3:51 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Paul’s Union Chapel Summer Music SeriesSummer Music SeriesHeritage Winds to Play Opera House Oct. 23Ale House String Band at St. Paul’s Union ChapelVirtuoso Guitarist at St. Andrew’s Benefit Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!