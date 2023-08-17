‘Coyote and The Boy, Ben’ A Marionette Show For The Family August 17, 2023 at 10:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCastlebay to Present ‘Bygone Ballads’ at Bremen Town HouseLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonWaldo, Odd Alewives to Participate in Art WalkCastlebay to Perform at Bremen Historical Society MeetingConcert at the North Waldoboro Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!