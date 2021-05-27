Craft Fair at Second Congo May 27, 2021 at 10:17 am The Second Congregational Church in NewcastleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnion Fairgrounds Gigantic Lawn SaleComing Up: St. Patrick’s Christmas FairToys for Tots Food SaleUnion Yard SaleCrafters Wanted for Whitefield Fair Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!