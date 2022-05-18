Crime Writer to Discuss Craft, Lincoln County Mysteries Submitted article May 18, 2022 at 9:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMystery Author Cannell to Speak at LibraryAn Evening of Mystery with Kate Clark FloraAuthor Barbara Ross to Talk at LibraryBristol LibraryAward-Winning Author to Speak at Vose Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!