CTL Students Place in Sarah Mook Poetry Contest Submitted article August 21, 2022 at 11:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGoose River Publishes New Harbor Poet’s WorkGoose River Press Announces Poetry CollectionLincoln Arts Festival Poetry Workshop is Sept. 14Forti Celebrates National Poetry MonthCTL Students Place in Poetry Contest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!