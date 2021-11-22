Cupacity to Host Jefferson Author Nov. 27 November 22, 2021 at 4:51 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFall Wine and Tapas Pairing By S+P and CupacityLCN Alum Publishes BookInn Along the Way Hosts Book Talk in Damariscotta‘Caravan of Brides’ Book LaunchLocal Author Book Talk at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!