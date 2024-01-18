Curbside Queens ‘Glitter-A-Go-Go’ at The Waldo Jan. 20 January 18, 2024 at 9:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCurbside Queens at The WaldoMaine Outdoor Film Festival Returns to The Waldo Sept. 22Jenner Fox in Concert at The WaldoDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!