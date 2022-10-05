Damariscotta Native Publishes Memoir Submitted article October 5, 2022 at 8:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkPersonal-Story Writing Workshop in DamariscottaCommunity Writing Series UnderwayCommunity Writing Series Begins June 1Singing Circle at Inn Along the Way is Back June 9 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!