Damariscotta Pumpkinfest T-Shirt Competition Underway April 20, 2021 at 3:04 pm Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & RegattaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta T-Shirt Artist CompetitionPumpkinfest & Regatta Opens 2020 T-Shirt Artist CompetitionPumpkinfest T-Shirt Artist Competition to Offer $500 PrizeJune 17 Deadline for Pumpkinfest T-Shirt Artwork EntriesDamariscotta Pumpkinfest T-Shirt Design Contest Announced Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!