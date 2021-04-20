Daponte String Quartet Online Concert Series Continues April 20, 2021 at 11:23 am DaPonte String QuartetYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDaPonte String Quartet Online Concert Series ContinuesMozart Film Coming to Lincoln Theater‘Amadeus’ to screen live at Lincoln TheaterDaPonte String Quartet Powers Through as TrioDaPonte String Quartet by Candlelight in Walpole Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!