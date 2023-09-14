DaPonte String Quartet to Perform Goldberg Variations September 14, 2023 at 11:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDaPonte String Quartet Presents February Concert SeriesDaPonte String Quartet Announces August ConcertsDaPonte String Quartet to Dazzle Audiences Aug. 15-22Daponte String Quartet Announce Upcoming ConcertsDaPonte to Present ‘Summer Goulash’ Concerts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!