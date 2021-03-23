DaPonte Young Workshop Accepting Applications March 23, 2021 at 4:54 pm DaPonte String QuartetYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDaPonte to Host Free Weekend-Long Quartet WorkshopDaPonte to Present ‘Summer Goulash’ ConcertsDaPonte’s ‘Stroll in the Prater’ Concerts Coming UpDaPonte Candlelight Concert in Walpole20th Annual Daponte Candlelight Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!