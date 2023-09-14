Deb and Barry Shirk Minister Through Song In Waldoboro Sept. 23 September 14, 2023 at 10:15 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘A New Beginning’ Ministers Through Song in WaldoboroA New Beginning in ConcertAlan Frink & A New Beginning in WaldoboroAlan Frink & A New Beginning in WaldoboroA New Beginning Concert at Waldoboro Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!