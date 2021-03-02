Documentary Examines Whitefield Woman’s ‘Magical’ Life March 2, 2021 at 2:17 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperMaine Premiere of Best Documentary Winner About ‘Father of Space Art’Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonFour New Artists in West Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!