Down East Singers Announces Spring Semester Rehearsals January 5, 2022 at 9:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVirtual Choral ClassesVirtual Choir Sessions Starting SoonSt. Cecilia Chamber Choir Auditions for Durufle Requiem PerformanceSt. Cecilia Chamber Choir Presents Durufle’s ‘Requiem’Registration Now Open for Down East Singers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!