Dresden Holiday Concert December 7, 2023 at 2:56 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDowneast Brass in Dresden Mills ConcertDowneast Brass Quintet in DresdenDowneast Brass in Concert Dec. 9Nordone and Friends Benefit Performance for Church SteepleVeterans Weekend Organ Concert with Sean Fleming Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!