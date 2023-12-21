Ellis Paul’s 30th Anniversary Tour to Close Out Opera House’s 20th Season December 21, 2023 at 9:29 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEllis Paul in Concert at Opera HouseThree Songwriters, One NightSusan Werner at Opera HouseOpera House Tribute to Dominic Garvey Sept. 18Upcoming Concerts at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!