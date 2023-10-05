Eventful Times at the Peace Gallery October 5, 2023 at 9:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionThe Peace Gallery on LCTV Chamber Chat Aug. 16‘Dog Days of Summer’ Art Show at SaltwaterCritically Acclaimed Exhibit Closes July 17Stable Gallery to Opens Doors for New Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!