Fiber Art at River Arts Submitted article November 2, 2022 at 9:17 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Diversity’ Exhibit at River ArtsFiber Arts in River Arts’ West GalleryRiver Arts Member Show Opening Reception is June 9Marcia Brandwein at Boothbay Regional Art FoundationCall for Abstract Art Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!