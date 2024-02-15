Fiber Arts Circle at Bremen Library February 15, 2024 at 9:47 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonMaine Craft Weekend Fiber Fest at The Good SupplyMedomak Art Project Offers ‘Crafternoons’Weekly Knitting Circle Starts Nov. 6River Arts Reopens with Volunteer Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!