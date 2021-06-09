Final Albucci Paintings at Gold/Smith June 9, 2021 at 10:30 am Gold/Smith GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCarlo Albucci at Gold/Smith GalleryCarlo Albucci: New Paintings at Gold/Smith GalleryFeatured Art at Gold/Smith GallerySix Tuscan Painters at Gold/Smith GalleryDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!